Man Found Dead In Storm Basin Near Long Island Expressway

A man was found inside a vehicle submerged in water in a storm basin on Long Island.

The 73-year-old man was found by a police diver around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Old Westbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Old Westbury Police Department located an unoccupied vehicle parked eastbound on the south service road of the Long Island Expressway, west of exit 39 near a storm basin.

Old Westbury Police Department requested assistance from the Nassau County Police Emergency Services Unit and Marine Bureau.

The Marine Bureau performed a diver search of the storm basin. Police located a white male who was submerged in the storm basin, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

