Houston Happens – Christmas Cheer with ‘Beernaments’, posh holiday gift guide, fight off the health ‘bah humbugs’, Astros Skipper Dusty Baker named Manager of the Year

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has plenty of content to help get you over the hump!

Miller Lite is spreading Christmas cheer with “Beernaments”! Check out the drinkable decor!

Lifestyle expert and former Radio City Rockette, Emily Loftiss, joins us with some posh gift ideas.

With all of the holiday hustle and bustle, fight off the holiday bah humbugs with these ways to stay healthy.

If losing weight is on your New Year’s resolutions, Innovative Lasers of Houston has a way to help.

Plus, congrats to Houston Astros Skipper Dusty Baker on being named Manager of the Year.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

