Ironclad Coffee to open West End drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bringing new life to a long-vacant former ice cream store, a Shockoe Bottom coffee shop is expanding with a grab-and-go outpost in the suburbs. Ironclad Coffee Roasters signed a lease last month on the former Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway, in the Publix-anchored John Rolfe Commons shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

