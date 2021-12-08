ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Ironclad Coffee to open West End drive-thru

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Bringing new life to a long-vacant former ice cream store, a Shockoe Bottom coffee shop is expanding with a grab-and-go outpost in the suburbs. Ironclad Coffee Roasters signed a lease last month on the former Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway, in the Publix-anchored John Rolfe Commons shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to Eat It, Virginia for timely restaurant news and interviews.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

