Milwaukee Co. wants to enlist goats to help maintain parks

Goats are known for their grass-eating capabilities - so why not enlist them to help maintain Milwaukee County's parks?

That's the idea behind a proposal that passed unanimously at a Parks, Energy and Environment Committee on Tuesday.

The plan calls for the director of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture to put together a report on the use of goats on parks, some of which are along bluffs on Lake Michigan.

The proposal directs the department to ways to address erosion, bluff maintenance, and tree and foliage trimming throughout the county. And that goats may be an answer to some problems.

The plan outlines some potential uses for goats:

"Locations in Milwaukee County Parks best suited for their use

Invasive species present in Milwaukee County Parks

Other municipalities that currently use, or have used in the past, goats for landscaping needs that are comparable to Milwaukee County

Overall costs associated with the project, both financial and staffing

Overall feasibility of the project

Timeline to implement the project"

The report would be provided to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for their January of 22 standing committee cycle.

