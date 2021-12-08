ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic on entry list at Australian Open despite COVID-19 protocols

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yqkm_0dHEwcwR00

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is on the entry list at the Australian Open despite COVID-19 protocols that have led to speculation that the number one ranked men's star might not play.

Djokovic was number one on the men’s entry list Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. The tournament starts on Jan. 17.

Djokovic has previously refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, stating it is a personal matter he will not discuss.

The tournament requires all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated against the virus in order to participate.

Australian officials have previously said the tennis star wouldn’t even get into the country if he was not fully vaccinated against the virus.

"I don’t have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He’ll need to be double vaccinated,” Alex Hawke, the country’s immigration minister, previously said.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and is tied for the most Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He was previously infected with the virus in June after competing in an exhibition series.

Comments / 1

Related
SB Nation

Novak Djokovic won’t play in Australian Open over vaccination ‘blackmail’

The 2022 Australian Open is set to begin on Jan. 17, and it might take place without one of tennis’ biggest stars. Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak Djokovic appeared on Serbian TV over the weekend to go on a mammoth rant against Australian officials, who are requiring all players at the tournament to be vaccinated prior to entering the country.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams snorkels and made her fans crazy

Serena Williams has won 73 WTA singles titles: 23 of these are Grand Slam events (absolute record in the Open Era, men included), making her the second player ever to have won more Majors in this specialty behind only Margaret Smith Court, with 24. She completed the virtual Grand Slam,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
The Hill

The Hill

408K+
Followers
49K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy