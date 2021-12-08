Djokovic on entry list at Australian Open despite COVID-19 protocols

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is on the entry list at the Australian Open despite COVID-19 protocols that have led to speculation that the number one ranked men's star might not play.

Djokovic was number one on the men’s entry list Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. The tournament starts on Jan. 17.

Djokovic has previously refused to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, stating it is a personal matter he will not discuss.

The tournament requires all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated against the virus in order to participate.

Australian officials have previously said the tennis star wouldn’t even get into the country if he was not fully vaccinated against the virus.

"I don’t have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He’ll need to be double vaccinated,” Alex Hawke, the country’s immigration minister, previously said.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and is tied for the most Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He was previously infected with the virus in June after competing in an exhibition series.