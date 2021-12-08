ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 8, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 105.32 0.33 0.31 28.9K. (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary 207.30 0.66 0.31 2.6K. (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.15 0.27 0.30 3.5K. (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Traded Fund#Spdr Select Sector Fund#Xli#Xle#Xlf Rrb#Xlv#Utilities#Xlk#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI)?

Q Does Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Mawson Infrastructure. When is Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) reporting earnings?. Mawson Infrastructure’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022. Q. Is Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Benzinga

MongoDB Whale Trades For December 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB. Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.57% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Tesla (TSLA)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Tesla. Tesla’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 26, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Tesla. What sector and industry does Tesla (TSLA) operate in?. A. Tesla is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading lower by 10% at $161.70 on continued weakness. Morgan Stanley on Wednesday initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $200. Upstart provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Energy, Property, Financials, Tech Lead U.S. Sector Returns In 2021

How’s your U.S. equities strategy doing this year? If you’re outperforming the market overall, there’s a good chance the bullish momentum is linked to overweights in energy, real estate, financials or tech – or perhaps all of the above. A set of ETFs shows that these...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cerner boosts dividend by 23%, to lift the implied yield above its peer group and the S&P 500

Cerner Corp. announced Friday a new quarterly dividend of 27 cents a share, which marks a 22.7% from the previous dividend of 22 cents a share. The health care information technology and devices company's new dividend will be payable Jan. 11 to shareholders of record on Dec. 27. The stock slipped 0.2% in morning trading. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.44%, up from a yield of 1.17% at the previous dividend rate. That compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. Cerner's stock has lost 4.4% year to date, while the health care ETF has rallied 18.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 25.1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Who are BetterLife Pharma's (BETRF) competitors?

A There are no as such competitors for BetterLife Pharma. What is the target price for BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) stock?. Current Stock Price for BetterLife Pharma (BETRF)?. There are no upcoming dividends for BetterLife Pharma. Q. When is BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) reporting earnings?. A. BetterLife Pharma does not have any...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Watch these six stocks next week for a Nasdaq 100 bounce

The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chewy Stock Gaps Down After Earnings: What's Next?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly loss of 3 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate calling for a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.21 billion, which met the analyst estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) traded today at a new 12-month high of $106.34. This new high was reached on above average trading volume as 16.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.7 million shares. Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 2.38% to $6.88 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 2.09% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares increased by 1.76% to $19.0....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy