ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting near nightclub

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A white man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend.

Ian Cranston of Redmond pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Tuesday in a Deschutes County courtroom, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Barry Washington Jr. was killed by a gunshot in downtown Bend after midnight on Sept. 19. Police who responded to the scene arrested 27-year-old Cranston, who is white.

The men did not appear to know each other before the incident on the sidewalk outside The Capitol nightclub, prosecutors said.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has said the conflict began after Washington approached Cranston’s girlfriend.

Hummel said later there was some pushing and some punches thrown, but that things had calmed down before Washington was shot.

Washington was taken to a hospital and later died of his injury, police said.

Cranston pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

Cranston’s attorney Kevin Sali said that “before Ian Cranston ever drew his weapon, Barry Washington had assaulted him without provocation,” according to an Oct. 1 email statement from Sali.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-deputy, sheriff face 2nd lawsuit over excessive force

LUGOFF. S.C. (AP) — A sheriff and a fired deputy in South Carolina are facing a second lawsuit over the officer’s conduct during an arrest. The lawsuit said ex-Kershaw County deputy Johnathan Goldsmith threw the man against a car and then on the ground after he was handcuffed and hit him until a state trooper at the scene broke up the confrontation in November 2019.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

680K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy