Albuquerque, NM

Sheriff’s Office: Domestic violence suspect fatally shot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office says one of its deputies fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in metro Albuquerque.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night after deputies went to an apartment complex in response to a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier at a gas station elsewhere in the metro area, a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

According to the statement, deputies were speaking with the victim at the apartment complex when the suspect arrived.

The deputies chased the suspect when he ran away and the shooting occurred during an ensuing altercation, the office said.

No additional details were provided on the circumstances leading up to the shooting and no identities were released.

Sheriff’s detectives and a multi-agency shooting team are investigating the incident, the office said.

