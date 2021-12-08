NATURE (Human and otherwise) | KEZIA BACON Easy access: 18 paved walks

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing on solid granite ledges. Poles are recommended. Exact route will be determined by the leaders on the day of the hike, but it will probably include the quartz pit, granite quarries, a couple of ledge overlooks, glimpses of the Niantic River, and the summit of Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk in Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Potential stop after the hike at a local restaurant?? Rain or snow/hazardous road conditions cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ball fields (5 Memorial Park Drive). .
