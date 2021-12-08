NATURE (Human and otherwise) | KEZIA BACON Easy access: 18 paved walks

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 4 to 5 mile loop hike along the Lower Vista Trail and other trails through forests and open fields with an excellent view of the Salmon River and Salmon River Cove. We will also be walking on a few trails in Sunrise State Park and have lunch along the banks of the Salmon River. Meet at 10:00 AM at Machimoodus State Park off Rte. 151 in East Haddam. The park can be accessed in two ways. FIRST WAY - From the intersection of Rtes. 151 and 196 in Haddam, follow Rte. 151 south for 1.1 miles to the park entrance on the right. SECOND WAY - From the intersection of Rtes. 149 and 151 near the 7-Eleven gas station in the Moodus section of East Haddam follow the Rte. 151 north signs for 1.4 miles to the park entrance. The entrance to the park will be on the left just after you pass the KinderCare Learning Center (99 Leesville Rd., Moodus). There are a few areas shaded by evergreens, so there may be some icy sections of trail. For those who are interested, we will be going to a nearby restaurant after the hike. Bad weather, deep snow, poor trail conditions or extreme cold cancels.

