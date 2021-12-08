ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATURE (Human and otherwise) | KEZIA BACON Easy access: 18 paved walks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs beautiful as the woods may be, forest trails are not everyone’s preference. The terrain can be challenging and unpredictable. For many, pavement has more appeal. You might be pushing a stroller, or operating a wheelchair, or walking with an assistive device, … or perhaps you’re just in the mood for...

Gazette

Easy urban access to nature at Fountain Creek Regional Park | Take a Hike

Fountain Creek Regional Park provides easy urban access to many trails in a natural setting, with numerous ponds and waterways that attract many aquatic birds. Drive south on Interstate 25 to Exit 132A in Fountain and head east on Colorado Highway 16 for a half-mile. Turn right on Colorado Highway 85 and drive south for about a quarter-mile and turn right on Rice Lane/Willow Springs Road. After entering the park, continue past a parking lot and small pond to the north, then turn left to reach the parking area at Willow Springs trailhead.
FOUNTAIN, CO
traveliowa.com

Forest & Nature Therapy Walk

Warren County Conservation will be hosting a nature & forest therapy guided walk. We invite you to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature. This gentle three-hour walk will focus on using all your senses to explore the Annett Nature Center Trails. A certified guide with the Association of Nature And Forest Therapy Association will lead you through nature explorations. This walk is based on Shinrin-yoku or forest therapy that can provide many positive health benefits such as lowered blood pressure, decreased anxiety, increased focus, relaxation and a connection with nature. Please come prepared by wearing comfortable walking shoes and dress in layers for the weather. You might want to bring a light snack and drinking water. A small backpack and blanket may be useful. You are welcome to bring a mat to sit on or a small camping chair. There will be small sit mats available for use. We will hike if there is light rain, so bring rain gear. Please meet in the butterfly garden. This program is geared towards those 16 and up. No pets. The charge for this event is $20 per person, please bring exact change or a check the day of the event. Please arrive 10 minutes early so you don't get left behind. Registration is required at warrenccb.org. Please register by December 9, 2021. There is limited space and a minimum of 4 participants is required to host this walk.
LIFESTYLE
rvahub.com

Spend Lunchtime in Nature with a Nature Walk

Register Here for Updates: https://www.mobilize.us/lcvva/event/429604/. Join the Climate Action Team for a lunch hour nature walk in one of Richmond’s parks with some fellow lovers of the outdoors. We will end with a brief discussion about what we can do to protect and expand green spaces in Richmond and beyond, and guided meditation to reflect on and appreciate the beauty of our natural surroundings.
RICHMOND, VA
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing on solid granite ledges. Poles are recommended. Exact route will be determined by the leaders on the day of the hike, but it will probably include the quartz pit, granite quarries, a couple of ledge overlooks, glimpses of the Niantic River, and the summit of Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk in Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Potential stop after the hike at a local restaurant?? Rain or snow/hazardous road conditions cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ball fields (5 Memorial Park Drive). .
LIFESTYLE
pawtracks.com

How to make a parrot’s perch with a natural branch (It’s easy!)

In the wild, birds have hundreds if not thousands of branches to choose from. You’ll want to replicate this, at least somewhat, in your bird’s home. While you can’t plant a forest indoors, you can bring a bit of the outdoors in for an engaging and welcoming setup in a birdcage. Having a pet bird can be expensive, so strike out and make your own perches, using natural resources you find around you. You don’t want to just grab any stick off the ground and bring it inside, though. Here are details on how to make a bird perch.
ANIMALS
sltablet.com

Winter Wreath Walk At Oakland Nature Preserve (Dec 17-19)

It’s the first annual Winter Wreath Walk at Oakland Nature Preserve and the community is invited to design the wreaths! Approximately 60 illuminated wreaths with Florida winter themes will line the Heathy West Orange Boardwalk to the pavilion at Lake Apopka. The stroll will be open to guests from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 17-19 and entry is donation-based.
OAKLAND, FL
Wicked Local

Comedy fundraiser to support construction of Marshfield Dog Park

Voters last year approved plans for construction of a dog park in Marshfield, plans which continue to move forward - if slower than organizers anticipated. “The nature of the site itself, and the post-COVID construction boom and pricing, has created higher costs than we initially projected," said Selectman Steve Darcy, founder of Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park. "We cannot go through the public bidding process until we have all the funding lined up.”
MARSHFIELD, MA
Wicked Local

South Shore business women come together with the ‘Merry Market’

For those who prefer to do their holiday shopping from the comfort of home, and who would like to support South Shore women-owned businesses, the Merry Market may be for them. This online market, created by the Collective Co. in North Scituate and The Leading Ladies in support of A Place to Rise, a women's mentoring organization, offers a unique shopping experience, discounts and giveaways with the goal of leading consumers to make an impact where it matters most.
SCITUATE, MA
The Independent

Cliff collapse leaves local residents scared and wanting to move house

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January...
U.K.
outdoors.org

Machimoodus State Park, East Haddam, (B3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 4 to 5 mile loop hike along the Lower Vista Trail and other trails through forests and open fields with an excellent view of the Salmon River and Salmon River Cove. We will also be walking on a few trails in Sunrise State Park and have lunch along the banks of the Salmon River. Meet at 10:00 AM at Machimoodus State Park off Rte. 151 in East Haddam. The park can be accessed in two ways. FIRST WAY - From the intersection of Rtes. 151 and 196 in Haddam, follow Rte. 151 south for 1.1 miles to the park entrance on the right. SECOND WAY - From the intersection of Rtes. 149 and 151 near the 7-Eleven gas station in the Moodus section of East Haddam follow the Rte. 151 north signs for 1.4 miles to the park entrance. The entrance to the park will be on the left just after you pass the KinderCare Learning Center (99 Leesville Rd., Moodus). There are a few areas shaded by evergreens, so there may be some icy sections of trail. For those who are interested, we will be going to a nearby restaurant after the hike. Bad weather, deep snow, poor trail conditions or extreme cold cancels.
LIFESTYLE
Wicked Local

Orleans Around Town

The public is invited to the Addison Art Gallery Open House on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, Maryalice Eizenberg will be demonstrating oil painting and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be an artists’ reception with Amy Sanders demonstrating pastel painting and music by Fred Fried. Sales from the Holiday Open House will benefit the Homeless Prevention Council.
ORLEANS, MA
Wicked Local

Business is blooming for Framingham couple with their new Sudbury florist shop

SUDBURY — When Karen Alberti and Steven English ran their florist side business from their Framingham home, they learned to improvise. They stashed flowers and other plants in a spare bedroom, throwing all of its windows open to keep the temperature cold. And when gearing up for a wedding or a private party, petals carpeted the floor and their cat often lingered around pots.
SUDBURY, MA
meadowblog.net

BCAS Walk at Mill Creek Marsh This Sunday (Dec. 5)!

Start December with a walk through Mill Creek Marsh in Secaucus. The walk is led by the Bergen County Audubon Society and they’ll be on the lookout for raptors, waterfowl and other birds of interest. The walk runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: Don Torino at greatauk4@gmail.com or 201-230-4983.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Wicked Local

Moody Street fire station wins national award for firehouse design

Waltham's new Moody Street fire station was named one of the best new fire houses in America as part of the Station Design Awards, a program by Firehouse Magazine recognizing special achievements in the design of emergency response facilities. The Moody Street fire station, which opened in May, won the...
WALTHAM, MA
Wicked Local

ASK THE BIRD FOLKS: The search for the best feeder continues

Maybe you can’t say specifically, but I’m wondering which bird feeder you think is the best to buy. I can say, Justin, I can say whatever I want. We are only talking about bird feeders here, not national secrets or the special sauce on a Big Mac. Also, my opinion of the best feeder has changed several times over the years.
ANIMALS

