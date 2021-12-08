ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police officer shot to death armed suspect as he pointed gun at him, police report

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday afternoon incident in Fort Worth was fatal for one armed suspect when he was shot by police officer after pointing gun at him, the local police department confirmed.

According to the incident report, the shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday between to north Fort Worth neighborhoods.

Police said the armed suspect is 29-year-old, but his identity was not immediately released by the authorities. He was shot to death by a Fort Worth police officer after pointing a gun at the officer.

People who live in the Bear Creek neighborhood say they were surprised to see so much police activity Tuesday afternoon and are saddened to learn someone was shot and killed so close to home.

Officer were dispatched at the scene following a 911 call when some reported person with a weapon. When officers arrived at the scene on the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail, they found the 29-year-old suspect with a gun in his hand.

Officers approached the armed suspect in an effort to make him hand the gun down, but that’s the moment when the suspect “presented a threat” and pointed his gun at the officers.

At least one of the officers fired his gun shooting the suspect to death.

Fort Worth police did not do any interviews with reporters. They did not address what if any verbal commands officers gave the armed man and whether he complied with any commands.

At his point, there is ongoing investigation about the incident and no more details were provided.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Case Unit, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and Internal Affairs.

Once more information is released, we will update the case.

