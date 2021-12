Bringing your new dog home can be an adjustment for you both, and one woman thought things weren’t going so well when she brought home Max, the four-year-old Chihuahua she adopted from a shelter. According to Nine.com, Kalee McGee took to TikTok to explain that she assumed Max was ignoring her every time she spoke to him, as he wouldn’t sit or come when she asked.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO