For years Hip-Hop heads were awaiting the return of Bobby Shmurda with hopes that he’d bring back the real and raw rap that the game’s been desperately yearning for. Months after his release all we’ve gotten from Bobby is dance music, dance moves, and tweets of his need for sex therapy. Needless to say, we’ve been a tad bit disappointed and Bobby seems to be frustrated himself with his as he posted and then deleted a message on social media in which he complained that he wasn’t in control of his music.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO