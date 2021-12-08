ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

North Toledo 12-year-old found safe

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a 12-year-old boy who went...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 4

Toni Davis
8d ago

OMGd... I pray 🙏 💕 He's ok & Safe. Heavenly Father "Please Overshadow" & "Protect" this Young man! Toledo Already lost too many Young Ppl this year to Violence. "LORD JESUS 🙏 We the Ppl ask, the Young Man Be Found!" I Release Holy Angels Over Him now, in JESUS CHRIST 🙏 HOLY NAME 🙏 to Send Him home! Amen.

