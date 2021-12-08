Increased patrols at Fairfield schools after threat posted on social media

The Fairfield City School District alerted parents Tuesday night to a threat made against the district's freshman school.

District officials said the threat in the social media post was "generic," but said the post indicated that the threat would be carried out Thursday.

"Initially, the threat did not name a specific school," the announcement to parents said. "The threat was later modified and named our Freshman School."

The district said it was increasing police patrols at all of its schools for the remainder of the week.

Fairfield police said Wednesday they are investigating the post to determine who made it and its credibility.

Officials have not said if the person who made the threat has been identified or arrested. The district did not give details about the nature of the threat.

