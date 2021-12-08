Norristown beMarketing Founder & CEO Brandon Rost Named 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Brandon Rost. Image via beMarketing.

Montgomery County native, Brandon Rost, has been chosen by the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County to be named the 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year, awarded annually to entrepreneurs who have made a significant contribution to the Montgomery County business community.

He will be recognized along with fellow winners, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center (Business of the Year), Rick Lutz of SERVPRO (Business Person of the Year), and Bob Gallagher of North Penn YMCA (Raymond H. Miley, Jr. Distinguished Service Award) at the 61st Annual Awards Celebration on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Elmwood Park Zoo beginning at 5:00 p.m; Awards Presented at 6:30 p.m.

Rost was chosen based on the establishment, leadership, and demonstrated success of his companies that include full-service marketing agency beMarketing, bePromoting, which is the region’s go-to for promotional products and branded apparel items, as well as 9-ONE-1 Marketing, which focuses on providing marketing solutions to emergency service providers.

“I am humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Rost. “I started my first company just over a decade ago when social media was beginning to create growth opportunities for businesses and have never looked back. We’ve grown alongside technology to provide next-level solutions for our clients, and I’m proud of the contribution we’ve been able to have on the success of our clients’ businesses.”

“It is a challenge today to start and operate a business, especially as a young entrepreneur, and as such, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to publicly acknowledge Brandon Rost’s accomplishments,” said the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County, Pamela Kelly.

An entrepreneur at heart with a passion for marketing, Brandon founded beMarketing in 2010 and has grown the firm to one of the premier full-service Marketing agencies in Montgomery County. Brandon’s extensive background in marketing dates back to his earlier years when he worked for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, managing their seasonal promotions and marketing efforts.

Brandon has built his business on relationships and shares his “ get it done ” mentality with everyone who knows him.

Since beMarketing’s inception, he has grown the firm’s advertising offerings to include social media, web development, search engine optimization, as well as media buying and public relations. Brandon has led beMarketing to become one of Montgomery County’s fastest-growing Marketing agencies.

A proud graduate of West Chester University, Brandon Rost earned his degree in Business Administration and Marketing.