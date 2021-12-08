ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, MI

Mid-Michigan creamery has best chocolate ice cream in country, per trade group

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK0aK_0dHEu48g00

NASHVILLE, MICH. — Moo-ville Creamery, the Nashville, Michigan-based dairy company with three locations across mid-Michigan, makes some of the best chocolate ice cream in the United States, according to the North American Ice Cream Association.

The family-owned company won a blue ribbon last month at ConeCon, NICRA's annual trade show and ice cream competition. It also received a red ribbon for vanilla and a white ribbon for strawberry, the second- and third-place awards for those flavors respectively.

This year's competition was the "largest attended in recent history," according to NICRA.

Troy Westendorp, who heads ice cream production, said Moo-ville employees attended the convention in years past, but this was their first time entering the competition. To score high honors immediately was humbling, he said.

"We started off as nothing," he said. "My parents grew up as dairy farmers. And for us to take our own cows' milk and turn it into award-winning ice cream, it just puts a stamp on everything. It kind of justifies all that we've sacrificed over these years to get where we're at, and we're excited for the future."

So what makes Moo-ville's chocolate ice cream so utterly delicious? Westendorp said it's all in the ingredients. The company uses granulated sugar instead of corn syrup, which thickens the ice cream.

They also push the percentage of butterfat — the natural fat used in ice cream — up to about 16-17%.

"(It's) the most expensive part of the ice cream, but the more cream that you put in the ice cream, the smoother finish you get at the end," Westendorp said.

Since news of Moo-ville's victory broke Monday morning, Westendorp said shops have already seen an influx of customers seeking a scoop of their commendable chocolate flavor.

"We knew it was coming, so we stocked up quite a bit on inventory."

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Nashville, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Nashville, MI
Lifestyle
Nashville, MI
Restaurants
Nashville, MI
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Ice Cream#Creamery#Dairy Farmers#Food Drink#Mid Michigan#Mich#Conecon#Nicra#Moo Ville
NBC News

Anne Rice, 'Interview with the Vampire' author, dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

348
Followers
218
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy