VIDEO: 5 top tech gifts this holiday season

(WWJ) – Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and everyone is searching for the hottest tech gifts of the year.

Steve Van Dinter of Verizon visited the WWJ studio to show off some must-have gadgets, from a wireless charger that also cleans your phone, to a smart watch for kids.

Charge AND clean your phone at the same time

Van Dinter told WWJ’s Jason Scott the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer is the “unexpected thing that people want this year.”

Users can drop their phone in the device – which is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones – and it will charge it and use UV light to clean it.

“Here’s the kicker – in 30 minutes, it has gotten rid of 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, so when you take the device out, you’ve got a clean phone and a charged phone,” Van Dinter said.

That’s especially nice this holiday season if you’ve got family members or kids coming to visit.

The device costs about $70, Van Dinter said.

Play the holiday hits

The Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is small, but it’s mighty.

Van Dinter says the speaker – which features LED lights on top – can be linked with up to 100 other devices to create “a wall of sound.”

“And, if you’ve got kids, maybe going out in the snow, going to the beach, you can take this anywhere because it’s also waterproof, which means it’s kid-proof,” he said.

For those who travel

Van Dinter says the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is compatible with both iPhones and Androids and also allows users LTE connectivity to use it on-the-go without carrying their phone with them.

That’s especially useful for those who are into fitness, Van Dinter said.

For the kids

“Everybody wants a smartphone, but we don’t necessarily want to get our younger kids a smartphone quite yet,” Van Dinter said.

For those younger than eight years old, Van Dinter recommends the Verizon GizmoWatch Disney Edition , which allows parents to call, text and even video call their kids.

Kids can only call and text numbers pre-programmed by their parents, giving them “ultimate parental control.”

For the “geeks”

Van Dinter recommends the Google Pixel 6 , which comes with a “magic eraser” feature that allows users to edit photos by clicking on someone or something and eliminating it from the picture.

“How many times have you been somewhere where you’ve got a photobomber in the background?” Van Dinter says. “Just click on ‘em and get rid of ‘em.”

Still stuck?

If you’re still searching for that perfect gift, Verizon offers a helpful tool – a free online holiday gift quiz.

All you have to do is answer five simple questions about the person you’re buying for and it will give you recommendations.

The quiz is available at verizon.com/holidayquiz .