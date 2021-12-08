ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

VIDEO: 5 top tech gifts this holiday season

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAXaO_0dHEu2NE00

(WWJ) – Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and everyone is searching for the hottest tech gifts of the year.

Steve Van Dinter of Verizon visited the WWJ studio to show off some must-have gadgets, from a wireless charger that also cleans your phone, to a smart watch for kids.

Charge AND clean your phone at the same time

Van Dinter told WWJ’s Jason Scott the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer is the “unexpected thing that people want this year.”

Users can drop their phone in the device – which is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones – and it will charge it and use UV light to clean it.

“Here’s the kicker – in 30 minutes, it has gotten rid of 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, so when you take the device out, you’ve got a clean phone and a charged phone,” Van Dinter said.

That’s especially nice this holiday season if you’ve got family members or kids coming to visit.

The device costs about $70, Van Dinter said.

Play the holiday hits

The Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is small, but it’s mighty.

Van Dinter says the speaker – which features LED lights on top – can be linked with up to 100 other devices to create “a wall of sound.”

“And, if you’ve got kids, maybe going out in the snow, going to the beach, you can take this anywhere because it’s also waterproof, which means it’s kid-proof,” he said.

For those who travel

Van Dinter says the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is compatible with both iPhones and Androids and also allows users LTE connectivity to use it on-the-go without carrying their phone with them.

That’s especially useful for those who are into fitness, Van Dinter said.

For the kids

“Everybody wants a smartphone, but we don’t necessarily want to get our younger kids a smartphone quite yet,” Van Dinter said.

For those younger than eight years old, Van Dinter recommends the Verizon GizmoWatch Disney Edition , which allows parents to call, text and even video call their kids.

Kids can only call and text numbers pre-programmed by their parents, giving them “ultimate parental control.”

For the “geeks”

Van Dinter recommends the Google Pixel 6 , which comes with a “magic eraser” feature that allows users to edit photos by clicking on someone or something and eliminating it from the picture.

“How many times have you been somewhere where you’ve got a photobomber in the background?” Van Dinter says. “Just click on ‘em and get rid of ‘em.”

Still stuck?

If you’re still searching for that perfect gift, Verizon offers a helpful tool – a free online holiday gift quiz.

All you have to do is answer five simple questions about the person you’re buying for and it will give you recommendations.

The quiz is available at verizon.com/holidayquiz .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Smartphone#Uv Sanitizer#The Anker Soundcore Mini#Androids#Lte
Engadget

Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Still on the hunt for great gifts? Don't sweat it! We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to bring you deep discounts on all the hot deals every day in November. These items are designed to make life easier and everyone can certainly appreciate that these days!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas will be here before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday Arlo camera deals have crazy prices starting at $79

There are certain things that are always best-sellers each year on Black Friday. TVs, laptops, Apple products, and kitchen appliances like Instant Pots are at the top of the list. But the big annual sales event has also become known for deep discounts on smart home devices. And in 2021, the Black Friday Arlo camera deals are so crazy that you might not believe your eyes. We’ve never seen prices this low! For Black Friday 2021, prices start at just $79.99 for the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. That’s unbelievable! Also of note, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell that we...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

8 Amazon deals still at Black Friday prices

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We've seen a lot of great deals come and go already this holiday shopping season, and some of the best offers are still going strong. As part of an early Black Friday deal, Amazon slashed prices on its own devices, with discounts on everything from TVs and streaming devices to smart home decor and security cameras. Here are some of our favorite Amazon devices that you can still pick up at rock-bottom prices.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday

Black Friday 2021 might be long gone, but someone over at Amazon doesn’t seem to realize that. As a result, some of the most phenomenal deals from Black Friday are somehow back this weekend! With Christmas now just two weeks away, most people have likely finished their holiday shopping. That means it’s time to score a little something for yourself! We rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are now available again today. The only issue is that these deals could disappear at any moment. Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find...
INTERNET
KXAN

Shopping Tech For The Holidays? Get Top Tips For Your Gift List With Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

When it comes to gift-giving, lot of people have digital devices at the top of their lists. But with so many innovations, how do you choose the right ones?. Tech expert Jessica Naziri chatted with Studio 512 about the best devices for everyone on your list, as she is teaming up with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. — the leader in 5G phones, computers and smart devices that are connecting people around the world.
ELECTRONICS
KDVR.com

Tech Gifts

Tech expert, Jennifer Jolly is here to talk about last minute tech gift ideas that you can have in hand before the holidays. For more information on the products featured, go to Techish.com.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy