Construction

Project Starts Projected to Rise 6 percent in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction starts will increase by 6 percent next year, greater than 2019 peak levels, according to a forecast by Dodge Construction Network. The forecasted increase in construction starts represents a decrease in growth from 2021, which Dodge predicts will total 12 percent. Richard Branch, Dodge chief economist, says the...

KWTX

Waco: Rising construction costs a blow to zoo expansion project

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Post-pandemic related price increases in the construction industry could put the Cameron Park Zoo behind schedule, and over budget, on its multi-million dollar expansion project. “If you ask anyone doing a construction project in the United States right now, you need a crystal ball every day...
WACO, TX
offshore-technology.com

Transmission Pipelines dominates upcoming midstream projects starts in Middle East

GlobalData’s latest report, “Middle East Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025,” indicates that 124 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Of these, 112 represent new build projects and 12 are expansions of existing projects. The trunk/transmission pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
businessjournaldaily.com

Landino Anticipates Spring Start for $2.5M Project

SHARON, Pa. — Local developer Jim Landino says he expects to move forward on a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Carine & Co. warehouse in early spring 2022, though on a smaller scale than he envisioned earlier. The project received a boost Monday when Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance program...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
virtualbx.com

Laredo: 120-Unit 9 Percent Tax Credit Multifamily Project Gets City Council Support

Feature Photo: Aerial view of the proposed site in north central Laredo for a 120-unit affordable housing apartment project. Image: Google Earth/VBX Graphic. Laredo (Webb County) — City Council recently approved a resolution in support of a Houston-based multifamily developer’s pending application for 9% low income housing tax credits to help finance a 120-unit complex west of the airport.
Naples Daily News

Connor Gaskins Unlimited starts hotel project

Naples-based Connor & Gaskins Unlimited, a general contracting company, has been selected to build a hotel in Bozeman, Montana. Construction on the 120-room, EVEN Hotel by IHG project began in mid-October. The 4-story, 72,000-square-foot hotel is being developed directly next to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, just north of Bozeman.
NAPLES, FL
Torrington Telegram

Crack fill project has expected start date

TORRINGTON – The crack fill project is expected to begin around the city on Monday, Dec. 6. Highway Improvement of Sioux Falls, South Dakota won the bid to take on the project in the amount of $59,175. The annual crack fill project will take place on nine streets and will consist of applying 78,900 linear feet of hot mix joint sealant.
TORRINGTON, WY
Chaffee County Times

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center budget projects a 9 percent growth

The 2022 budget for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center projects 9 percent growth in volume with an associated 7.4 percent increase in patient care staff areas. Lesley Fagerberg, HRRMC vice president of fiscal services, presented the 2022 budget proposal to the Salida Hospital District board of directors at its Tuesday meeting.
SALIDA, CO
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Suburb For City-Like Living

Americans are on the move. One piece of evidence for this is a rise in housing prices in places where many Americans are moving. According to the carefully watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, home prices rose 19.5% in September compared to the same month last year. In some cities, the figure is above 25% Among […]
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Home prices hit a record high as supply drops to a record low

Home prices have hit a record high as supply has reached a record low. Despite those challenges, there are signs the market continues to shift toward more seasonable norms, according to a new Redfin report. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said demand seems to be returning to “a slowdown trend...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

$600 Stimulus Checks: Check If You Qualify For USDA’s $700 Million Program

The non-profit organizations in the US have launched a program to help workers in farms and meatpacking industries. The eligible candidates can apply for the checks before February 8, 2022. The application process is underway at grants.gov. Fingerlakes1 reports that the US Department of Agriculture has issued $700 million as...
AGRICULTURE
ktvo.com

Pantry For Adair County finally starts expansion project

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After almost a year of the delays, Pantry For Adair County (PAC) in Kirksville finally started construction on the expansion of its facility. The construction was delayed due to a mix of design changes, city approval, COVID and supply issues. PAC officials told KTVO this expansion...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
West Hawaii Today

Project Superintendent

We are a reputable local construction company looking for a Project Superintendent to join our team! We are soliciting for a Superintendent that is well-versed in all construction methodologies and procedures and able to coordinate a team of professionals of. different disciplines. to achieve the best. results. We offer. competitive...
stlouiscnr.com

Nonresidential Jobs Increase for Third-Straight Month in November

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,533,000 in November, an increase of 31,000 from the upwardly revised October total and a gain of 180,000 (2.4%) year-over-year (y/y) from November 2020, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday. Nevertheless, the November total was 115,000 (-1.5%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and specialty trade contractors, increased by 10,300 in November, putting the total 95,000 (3.2%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—increased for the third-straight month, by 20,800, following gains of 34,600 in October and 32,700 in September. But nonresidential employment remains 209,000 (-4.5%) below the February 2020 level. Nonresidential employment has regained only 67% of the jobs it lost between February and April 2020, compared to 83% for total nonfarm payroll employment and 120% for residential construction. A total of 469,000 former construction workers were unemployed in November, a drop of 263,000 (-36%) y/y. The industry’s unemployment rate in November was 4.7%, not seasonally adjusted, compared to 7.3% in November 2020. Individuals are counted as unemployed only if they have “actively looked for work in the prior four weeks.” The huge decrease in the number of unemployed workers—83,000 more than the increase in construction employment y/y—suggests construction workers are either finding jobs in other sectors or dropping out of the workforce, at least temporarily.
ECONOMY
WTVQ

Kentucky American Water starts $400,000 water main project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KY AMERICAN WATER) – Kentucky American Water’s ongoing efforts to invest in water system infrastructure it will launch a water main replacement project on Blue. Grass Avenue and Highlawn Avenue in Lexington later this month. According to Kentucky American Water, approximately 1,600 linear feet of water...
LEXINGTON, KY

