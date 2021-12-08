Project Starts Projected to Rise 6 percent in 2022

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,533,000 in November, an increase of 31,000 from the upwardly revised October total and a gain of 180,000 (2.4%) year-over-year (y/y) from November 2020, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday. Nevertheless, the November total was 115,000 (-1.5%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and specialty trade contractors, increased by 10,300 in November, putting the total 95,000 (3.2%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—increased for the third-straight month, by 20,800, following gains of 34,600 in October and 32,700 in September. But nonresidential employment remains 209,000 (-4.5%) below the February 2020 level. Nonresidential employment has regained only 67% of the jobs it lost between February and April 2020, compared to 83% for total nonfarm payroll employment and 120% for residential construction. A total of 469,000 former construction workers were unemployed in November, a drop of 263,000 (-36%) y/y. The industry’s unemployment rate in November was 4.7%, not seasonally adjusted, compared to 7.3% in November 2020. Individuals are counted as unemployed only if they have “actively looked for work in the prior four weeks.” The huge decrease in the number of unemployed workers—83,000 more than the increase in construction employment y/y—suggests construction workers are either finding jobs in other sectors or dropping out of the workforce, at least temporarily.

