ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington voters reject funding for roads, sidewalks; approve 'electrification' bond

By Joel Banner Baird, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYKfI_0dHEttav00

A proposal to fund upgrades to Burlington's roads, sidewalks, sewer lines and parks failed to get the two-thirds of the votes necessary for its passage in Tuesday's special election.

In a separate bond ballot item, nearly three-quarters of voters approved a $20 million plan to bolster the city's power grid and boost subsidies for cold-weather heat pumps and electric vehicles.

The $40 million infrastructure bond, despite securing the approval of City Council, was widely perceived as an added financial burden at a time when funding has not been secured for a new high school.

Previously:Burlington School Board chooses site for new high school

About 20 percent of Burlington's registered voters turned up at the polls, according to the city clerk's office.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Mayor Miro Weinberger described the outcome as a missed opportunity to remedy decades of deferred maintenance.

His administration will in the coming weeks, the mayor wrote, "evaluate how to most effectively move forward in this period of uncertainty and many competing challenges and to find another route to address our public infrastructure needs that the taxpayers can support.”

Nationally:Here's what the new infrastructure bill would mean for Vermont

If approved, the bond would have tacked approximately $13 onto the property tax bills for a $370,000 home, according to the mayor's office.

Burlington Electric Department's bond proposal, on the other hand, is to be paid back through revenues raised by the utility.

Both bonds were promoted as proactive investments to reduce even larger expenditures down the road.

The BED bond was also touted as a necessary step for the city to achieve a "net-zero" energy future, with minimal reliance on fossil fuels.

That bond, wrote the utility's general manager Darren Springer, "also offers a compelling financing model for other public power utilities around the nation to consider as we all look to meet our climate commitments.”

Reporter Joel Banner Baird can be reached at joelbaird@freepressmedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Burlington, VT
Cars
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
NBC News

Anne Rice, 'Interview with the Vampire' author, dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

73
Followers
118
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy