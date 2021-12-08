Burlington voters reject funding for roads, sidewalks; approve 'electrification' bond

A proposal to fund upgrades to Burlington's roads, sidewalks, sewer lines and parks failed to get the two-thirds of the votes necessary for its passage in Tuesday's special election.

In a separate bond ballot item, nearly three-quarters of voters approved a $20 million plan to bolster the city's power grid and boost subsidies for cold-weather heat pumps and electric vehicles.

The $40 million infrastructure bond, despite securing the approval of City Council, was widely perceived as an added financial burden at a time when funding has not been secured for a new high school.

About 20 percent of Burlington's registered voters turned up at the polls, according to the city clerk's office.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Mayor Miro Weinberger described the outcome as a missed opportunity to remedy decades of deferred maintenance.

His administration will in the coming weeks, the mayor wrote, "evaluate how to most effectively move forward in this period of uncertainty and many competing challenges and to find another route to address our public infrastructure needs that the taxpayers can support.”

If approved, the bond would have tacked approximately $13 onto the property tax bills for a $370,000 home, according to the mayor's office.

Burlington Electric Department's bond proposal, on the other hand, is to be paid back through revenues raised by the utility.

Both bonds were promoted as proactive investments to reduce even larger expenditures down the road.

The BED bond was also touted as a necessary step for the city to achieve a "net-zero" energy future, with minimal reliance on fossil fuels.

That bond, wrote the utility's general manager Darren Springer, "also offers a compelling financing model for other public power utilities around the nation to consider as we all look to meet our climate commitments.”

