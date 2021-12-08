ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Wind Symphony: 'We're Back for Christmas'

By Rosalie Currier, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
“We’re Back for Christmas” is the theme of the Sturgis Wind Symphony concert, 3 p.m. Sunday at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

“We’re Back” is also the reality. The pandemic created a 561-day hiatus for the local musicians who bring concerts anticipated by many local residents.

The show is one of three performances on the wind symphony's 23rd season schedule. The other dates are March 6 and May 1, in 2022.

Sturgis Wind Symphony formed in 1997 under the baton of Maestro R. Scott Davidson. Over the years, it has thrived, drawing musicians from a 50-mile radius with an age range of about 50 years.

So far this year, the numbers are somewhat down, Davidson said, but they welcome new adult members to the practices held 4-6 p.m. on Sundays at the Sturgis High School band room. High school musicians also are welcome after they reach the necessary level of proficiency.

Despite a fewer number of musicians, the quality of the performance remains consistent under Davidson's exacting expectations.

