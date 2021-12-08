ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

New Castle County – I-95 Rehabilitation Project Virtual Public Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Wilmington —

Wilmington – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will hold a virtual informational meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:00pm. The session will provide an overview of the continuation of the change to Phase 2 of the project, with new traffic patterns beginning the weekend of December 17-19, weather permitting.

The meeting can be accessed via <a href="https://deldot-gov.zoom.us/j/87183231718? [More]

