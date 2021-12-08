ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves would be wise to extend Dansby Swanson before the season

By Chase Irle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves have a lot on their plate, with their top priority being the re-signing of Freddie Freeman. They also have several holes in the outfield and could still use some additions to their pitching staff. However, general managers are paid the big bucks to spin multiple plates simultaneously, particularly during...



Comments / 1

Dansby Swanson
Freddie Freeman
Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
MLB
SOCIETY
