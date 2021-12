UAE-headquartered terminal operator DP World has withdrawn from the bidding process for the privatisation of Israel’s largest box port, Haifa, according to this report from Splash247. It claims Israel’s Ministry of Finance has decided not to approve a joint bid from DP Word with Israel Shipyards for security reasons. It added that Israel Shipyards would continue with the bid, although its position was likely to be substantially weakened as the qualification rules for a bid include the stipulation that the bidder must have handled at least 2m teu over the previous three years – Israel Shipyards is unlikely to be able to meet this criteria.

