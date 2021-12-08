ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Scramble for capacity as China's airfreight PPE boom returns mid-peak

By Sam Whelan
theloadstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boom in personal protective equipment (PPE) exports from China has returned, bringing “tremendous” increases in airfreight rates. As The Loadstar reported yesterday, rates from China to North America have risen higher than during Q2 20, when Covid outbreaks in Europe led to frantic efforts to source...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

Sinokor increases ad hoc urea shipments as Seoul diversifies supplies

Sinokor Merchant Marine is expanding services carrying much-needed urea to South Korea, as the government seeks additional sources of the fuel additive. The South Korean intra-Asia carrier and its subsidiary, Heung-A Line, said they expect to carry more than 300 teu of urea between last month and January. Diesel-fuelled vehicles...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Germany under pressure to block Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Sholz is facing pressure at the European Union summit in Brussels to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a way to punish Russia for recent aggressions. Sholz recently pledged to support "the inviolability of Ukraine's border" but is facing pressure from Eastern...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

US logistics industry needs a unified data stream to boost cargo velocity

Freight throughput at US ports and inland to warehouses and final destinations requires a nationally standardised technological fix, industry leaders told the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) yesterday. And in an opportune move, venture capital-backed start-up Dray Alliance, based in Long Beach, has announced a new app for truckers operating in...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

US clients scramble to find LTL capacity after sudden demise of CFL

It is going to be a gloomy Christmas for employees and clients of Central Freight Lines (CFL). Customers of the LTL carrier were probably expecting seasonal greetings from their salesperson, but the message on the company’s website is starkly different. “Central Freight Lines is winding down its business,” it...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ppe#North Europe#Freight#Covid#Eu#Scan Global Logistics#Sgl#Covax
theloadstar.com

Russian Railways, CER Cargo Holding, Rail Cargo Group to set up logistics JV

Russian Railways Holding, CER Cargo Holding (Hungary) and Rail Cargo Group (Austria) signed documents on the establishment of a joint venture in the field of logistics. On December 14th in Budapest Chairman of the Board of CER Cargo Holding SE (Hungary) Laszlo Horvath, CEO of Rail Cargo Group (Austria) Clemens Foerst and CEO of JSC RZD Logistics (Russia, a subsidiary of.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Capacity Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Team quest, Aspire, ASG Technologies, BMC Software

Worldwide Capacity Management Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Capacity Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sync sort, Sumerian, IBM, CPT Global, Team quest, ASG Technologies, BMC Software, Teoco Corporation, Aspire, HPE, VMware, CA Technologies, Turbonomic, Manage Engine, Riverbed Technology, Planview, Netapp, Nlyte Software & HelpSystems. Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3552259-worldwide-capacity-management-market Worldwide Capacity Management Market Overview: The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) & Production Planning System(PPS), , Solution & Services and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Worldwide Capacity Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements. Worldwide Capacity Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026 Worldwide Capacity Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Worldwide Capacity Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Worldwide Capacity Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market. The segments and sub-section of Worldwide Capacity Management market is shown below: The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Solution & Services Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) & Production Planning System(PPS) Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Sync sort, Sumerian, IBM, CPT Global, Team quest, ASG Technologies, BMC Software, Teoco Corporation, Aspire, HPE, VMware, CA Technologies, Turbonomic, Manage Engine, Riverbed Technology, Planview, Netapp, Nlyte Software & HelpSystems Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3552259-worldwide-capacity-management-market.
SOFTWARE
theloadstar.com

India opts for a hi-tech solution to empty box crisis at main ports

As equipment availability continues to remain tight, Indian logistics leaders are pulling out all the stops to restore equilibrium in an unbalanced market. The latest move is a digital play to counter carriers’ persistent reluctance to share data on empties. Officials have begun working to install RFID [radio-frequency identification]-enabled...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
theloadstar.com

Four major threats almost guaranteeing another challenging year for shippers

The fractious relationship between ocean carriers and their freight forwarder and NVOCC customers is seen as one of four key disrupters to the supply chain next year, by maritime consultant Drewry. “We are starting to see that some ocean carriers are withdrawing from NVOCC relationships and others making it difficult...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Busy UTLC signals potential for another 20% growth in China-Europe rail

Record-breaking China-Europe rail freight could grow another 20% via improved border crossings and network integration, said railway operator United Transport and Logistics Co (UTLC) this week. As a joint-venture between the railways of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, UTLC handles around 80% of all broad gauge traffic between China and Europe...
TRAFFIC
theloadstar.com

More vertical integration means fewer 'archaic processes' for shipping

This year’s freight rate windfall enjoyed by shipping lines will drive technological change within the industry with new, cleaner ships, but also the fundamentals of the business will change as documentation and administrative processes undergo a technological transformation. Experts at last Thursday’s JOC Global Shipping Outlook conference anticipated that...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

US coastal shift gaining traction as shippers review routes and emissions

MSC’s transfer last month of its standalone transpacific Santana service from the US west coast to the east could see other carriers follow suite, accelerating the coastal shift. The supply chain uncertainty caused by severe berthing delays at US west coast hubs, along with intermodal delays and soaring transport...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Wan Hai boosts vessel-acquisition budget and takes over Yokohama terminal

Wan Hai Lines is splashing out on more asset acquisitions as it looks to strengthen its competitiveness amid a firming container shipping market. The Taiwan carrier now has a war chest of $320m to acquire more pre-owned ships. In 2020, when freight rates began rising, Wan Hai earmarked $360m to...
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Saudi Global Ports awarded concession to operate Riyadh Dry Port

Saudi Global Ports (“SGP”), the container terminal operator in King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam (“Dammam Seaport”), has been awarded a concession by Saudi Railway Company (“SAR”) to develop and operate the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem (“RDP”), comprising three facilities in Riyadh and Dammam, following a public private partnership tender process under the authority of the Kingdom’s Privatization Supervisory Committee. The RDP concession agreement was signed during the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on 07 December 2021.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

WFS buys LA handler Mercury Air Cargo amid fears of lack of competition

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has acquired Mercury Air Cargo, the largest air cargo handler in Los Angeles, according to industry insiders. The deal has taken some three months to prepare as the handling division had to be separated from Mercury Air Group, which operates a fuel subsidiary and a government services arm.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Evergrande can't pay its debts. China is scrambling to contain the fallout

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Evergrande has defaulted on its debt. Now Beijing is intervening to prevent a disorderly collapse of the indebted real estate group that could wreak havoc on the world's second biggest economy. Fitch Ratings on Thursday declared that the embattled property developer has entered "restricted...
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Atran Airlines introduces freighter call from Shenzhen to Cologne/Bonn

ATRAN Airlines, an express carrier within Volga-Dnepr Group, launched a new route connecting Shenzhen (China) with Cologne/Bonn (Germany). The flight will be operated on a weekly basis aboard Boeing 737-800BCF. Shenzhen is one of the major Chinese cities populated by over 17m people, a global centre in technology, research, manufacturing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Maersk Spot restriction an opportunity for smaller forwarders to grab market share

Rumours that Maersk will restrict some customers to spot bookings from 1 January could be “a big opportunity” for smaller forwarders to win business from their multinational competitors. Sean Crook, director at Sydney-based forwarder Neolink, says Maersk and subsidiary Hamburg Süd have “definitely been pushing everyone to online...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy