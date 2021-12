Shell shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.7% of the shareholders who voted on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure which is a hangover from a merger in 2005 between UK and Dutch wings of the business that had previously been separate legal entities.Until now the oil major has been incorporated in the UK, had Dutch tax residency, and sold two types of shares on...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO