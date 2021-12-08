ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

By Delaney Keppner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7. Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of...

