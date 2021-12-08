ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragdoll - Episode 1.06 - Episode Six (Season Finale) - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose is forced to confront his choices as Baxter tries to...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Hightown - Episode 2.10 - Fool Me Twice - Press Release

EPISODE 210 - “FOOL ME TWICE”. The whole “Great White” operation is cracked open, but a few mysteries remain. Ray’s plan to get his job back has a complicated ending. Jackie goes from feeling like a hero after an important discovery to the zero who let something critical get away.
spoilertv.com

Dexter - Episode 9.08 - Unfair Game - Press Release

Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer? Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own.
spoilertv.com

SEAL Team - Episode 5.10 - Head On - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Bravo Team is presented with a mission in South America unlike any other, while tensions surrounding Jason’s leadership are at an all-time high. “Head On” premieres Sunday, December 5 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Kinan Copen & Rashaan Dozier-Escalante. DIRECTED BY: Ruben Garcia.
#Episode Six#Ragdoll
spoilertv.com

Anna - Episode 1.04 - The Invisible Boar - Press Release

Episode Four – “The Invisible Boar” – Airing Thursday, December 9 on AMC+. After the night’s revelry, Anna wakes up in the queen’s bedroom. Whilst everyone else is asleep, she goes off in search of her brother. But now Astor has found out there are other kids in the world, he wants to stay with the Blues. Anna is subjected to Angelica’s punishment.
spoilertv.com

Fear the Walking Dead - Renewed for Season 8 + Kim Dickens Returns as Series Regular

Fear the Walking Dead has been picked up for an eighth season, the network announced Sunday night on Talking Dead following the Season 7 fall finale of The Walking Dead spinoff. Popular former cast member Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, is set to return. She will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7, which debuts April 17, and will continue as a series regular in Season 8.
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Final Cancellation

Little Z needs to focus on her own life instead of trying to fix her sister's. Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10 was a masterclass in what happens when an influencer gets canceled, and it was another thrilling hour of this timely reboot. The signs were there that Zoya...
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Episode 4.10 - It Was Good Until It Wasn’t - Press Release

Jan. 27 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST) – Episode #4010 – “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”. The gang deals with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau: Aaron must deal with the accountability of his actions at the party, Zoey turns to Pops and Ruby for advice, and Ana and Vivek do their best to keep the secret of their hookup under wraps. Jazz struggles with her feelings for Des. Nomi processes her run-in with Phil.
FanSided

What time is Ragdoll Episode 5 on tonight? (December 9)

We’re onto the penultimate episode of Ragdoll, and the team is no closer to figuring out the killer’s identity. What will happen on Episode 5?. Nobody is listening to Edmunds just yet. She knows that Rose is keeping a huge secret. When will Baxter figure out the truth? It’s got to be soon, especially as we go into the penultimate episode of the season.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.10 - Lost - Press Release

NCIS CROSSES PATHS WITH WHISTLER’S TEAM WHILE INVESTIGATING A SHIPPING CONTAINER FOUND FILLED WITH CONTRABAND WEAPONS, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. “Lost” – NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
FanSided

Watch Walker Season 2, Episode 6 live online (fall finale)

We could be onto the last episode of Walker with Lindsey Morgan as Micki. Don’t miss a beat of the Walker Season 2 fall finale tonight. Yes, you’ve just read that right. Tonight is the fall finale of Walker Season 2. That means the series is heading on a short hiatus but will be back before we know it.
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.09 - False Positive - Press Release

BULL HELPS A GRIEVING MOTHER SUE THE DEVELOPERS OF A FACIAL RECOGNITION PROGRAM THAT MISIDENTIFIED HER SON AS A CRIMINAL AND LED TO HIS DEATH, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 6. “False Positive” – Bull helps a grieving mother, Vernice (Heather Alicia Simms), sue the developers of a computer program that misidentified her son as a criminal, leading him to be fatally shot by the police. Also, Bull and Marissa clash when she considers a job offer from a rival company, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

The Sinner - Part VIII - Series Finale Review: Unearned

"We're Poisoned. All of us." The show has come to an end, and the last scene did feel appropriate, Harry standing on the ledge, deciding to find another way to live, we don't know what the future holds for him but it was okay. I have to say I always enjoyed the cases a lot more than I enjoyed the characterization of Harry Ambrose, and that might have swayed my opinions here but without caring about him some things just didn't hit, and though there are different opinions on this, I feel like the show went out on a low.
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.06 - D...

MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206). Original airdate 12/9/21.
spoilertv.com

The Expanse - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 6 of The Expanse has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com

Hipster Death Rattle - Drama In Development At CW

Hipster Death Rattle, a drama/satire with comedic elements from Rafael Agustín, Marvin Lemus, and Wilmer Valderrama, is in the works at The CW. The one-hour series—based on the novel of the same name by Richie Narvaez—is set in a historically Latino neighborhood that’s falling victim to aggressive gentrification. According to the show’s logline, “Someone is killing the ‘woke’ yet pretentious new hipsters. But who? And worse – do the locals even care? The victims were just hiking up rent anyway!'”
spoilertv.com

The Boys: Diabolical - The Boys Animated Spin-Off Anthology Ordered To Series by Amazon

Special message from Karl Urban: a title reveal! Diabolical, a new animated series set in the world of The Boys, is coming soon to Prime Video. The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven", and their formidable Vought backing.
