One of the major changes in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is the removal of belts. This leaves many players wondering what to do with their old belts. upon logging in to Final Fantasy XIV for early access, players will notice a missing slot on their character armor, a missing option in the equipment chest and a vastly expanded weapon chest. This does mean that you will not need to get belts while leveling up new classes like sage but does still leave a belt-shaped hole in our hearts. Let’s go over where your belts have gone and what you can do with them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO