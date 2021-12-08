The Game - Episode 1.06 - New Whips, Same Chains - Press Release

Recap: In last week’s episode there were a lot of surprises. Shan got voted out because of the way she was playing the game. At this point everyone is on edge about getting voted out and no one has the trust that they once had in each other. There are lies that are starting to come out and people that can no longer be trusted. With two episodes remaining, it’s really anyone’s game and there isn’t one person who has the golden ticket to go all the way.

