ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Game - Episode 1.06 - New Whips, Same Chains - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur characters are challenged and confronted with racism in different ways. Now a...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Ragdoll - Episode 1.05 - Episode Five- Press Release

Rose and the Ragdoll killer engage in a sadistic game of cat and mouse in which Rose is pushed to the edge. Baxter goes back to basics to try and track down the killer while Edmunds’ piqued suspicions put her on the right track but also land her in grave danger.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Hightown - Episode 2.10 - Fool Me Twice - Press Release

EPISODE 210 - “FOOL ME TWICE”. The whole “Great White” operation is cracked open, but a few mysteries remain. Ray’s plan to get his job back has a complicated ending. Jackie goes from feeling like a hero after an important discovery to the zero who let something critical get away.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Dexter - Episode 9.08 - Unfair Game - Press Release

Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer? Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Leroi
Person
Pooch Hall
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.08 - The End Has No End - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Anna - Episode 1.04 - The Invisible Boar - Press Release

Episode Four – “The Invisible Boar” – Airing Thursday, December 9 on AMC+. After the night’s revelry, Anna wakes up in the queen’s bedroom. Whilst everyone else is asleep, she goes off in search of her brother. But now Astor has found out there are other kids in the world, he wants to stay with the Blues. Anna is subjected to Angelica’s punishment.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

SEAL Team - Episode 5.10 - Head On - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Bravo Team is presented with a mission in South America unlike any other, while tensions surrounding Jason’s leadership are at an all-time high. “Head On” premieres Sunday, December 5 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Kinan Copen & Rashaan Dozier-Escalante. DIRECTED BY: Ruben Garcia.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Discovery - Episode 4.04 - All Is Possible - Press Release

Episode 404: “All Is Possible” (Available to stream Thursday, December 9th) Tilly and Adira lead a team of Starfleet Academy cadets on a training mission that takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Burnham is pulled into tense negotiations on Ni’Var. Written by: Alan McElroy & Eric J. Robbins.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips#White Whale
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.11 - Sam's Mom - Press Release

SAM AND JAY TRAVEL TO WHERE SAM’S MOTHER DIED TO SEE IF SHE’S A GHOST, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, JAN. 6. “Sam’s Mom” – Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.10 - Lost - Press Release

NCIS CROSSES PATHS WITH WHISTLER’S TEAM WHILE INVESTIGATING A SHIPPING CONTAINER FOUND FILLED WITH CONTRABAND WEAPONS, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. “Lost” – NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
HAWAII STATE
spoilertv.com

Single Drunk Female - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Press Release

Jan. 20 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST) – Episode #1001 – “Pilot”. A public flame-out forces 20-something alcoholic Sam to move back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Surrounded by all the triggers that made her drink, Sam tries to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.09 - False Positive - Press Release

BULL HELPS A GRIEVING MOTHER SUE THE DEVELOPERS OF A FACIAL RECOGNITION PROGRAM THAT MISIDENTIFIED HER SON AS A CRIMINAL AND LED TO HIS DEATH, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 6. “False Positive” – Bull helps a grieving mother, Vernice (Heather Alicia Simms), sue the developers of a computer program that misidentified her son as a criminal, leading him to be fatally shot by the police. Also, Bull and Marissa clash when she considers a job offer from a rival company, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hattersherald.com

A new game added? ‘Survivor 41’ episode 11

Recap: In last week’s episode there were a lot of surprises. Shan got voted out because of the way she was playing the game. At this point everyone is on edge about getting voted out and no one has the trust that they once had in each other. There are lies that are starting to come out and people that can no longer be trusted. With two episodes remaining, it’s really anyone’s game and there isn’t one person who has the golden ticket to go all the way.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.10 - Windmount Academy, $42,000/year - Press Release

“Windmount Academy, $42,000/year” – Marina worries Camila’s lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots. Prompted by Denise, Sarah interviews for a job at Gretchen’s school but receives some unwanted assistance from Connor on “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/13/21)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.09 - Survive - Press Release

A DRUG CARTEL ATTACKS DEACON AND CHRIS WHILE THEY’RE WORKING AN OFF-DUTY PRIVATE SECURITY DETAIL, ON “S.W.A.T.,” SUNDAY, JAN. 2. “S.W.A.T.” Moves to Sundays at 10:00 PM on Jan. 2. “Survive” – When Deacon enlists Chris’ help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when they’re attacked...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Hipster Death Rattle - Drama In Development At CW

Hipster Death Rattle, a drama/satire with comedic elements from Rafael Agustín, Marvin Lemus, and Wilmer Valderrama, is in the works at The CW. The one-hour series—based on the novel of the same name by Richie Narvaez—is set in a historically Latino neighborhood that’s falling victim to aggressive gentrification. According to the show’s logline, “Someone is killing the ‘woke’ yet pretentious new hipsters. But who? And worse – do the locals even care? The victims were just hiking up rent anyway!'”
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.10 - Welcome To Jury Duty - Press Release

CALVIN AND DAVE ARE BOTH CHOSEN TO SERVE AS JURORS ON THE SAME TRIAL, ON “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, JAN. 3. “Welcome to Jury Duty” – Calvin and Dave are both chosen to serve as jurors on the same trial. Also, Malcolm and Marty get a big surprise when they fail to ask what the movie’s about after they rent out their house for a film shoot, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Season 8 - Mika Abdalla Cast as Tinya Wazzo

Abdalla will play Tinya Wazzo – a character DC Comics fans best know as Apparition, a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes (though no details were immediately available about when/if Tinya would get a superhero name on the show). On “The Flash,” she’ll make her debut after Iris Allen-West...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Expanse - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 6 of The Expanse has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy