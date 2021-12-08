ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagwell Media Network Announces Executive Leadership to Spearhead Investments, Partnerships & Client Experience

Cover picture for the articleGlobal network appoints Jon Schaaf, Shannon Pruitt, and Rick Acampora to deliver an evolved future-facing strategy that drives innovation, scale, efficiencies, and differentiation across clients and partners. Stagwell Media Network, part of Stagwell Inc, announced expanded leadership to further evolve the agency’s investment profile, with a focus on partnerships,...

