Stagwell Media Network Announces Executive Leadership to Spearhead Investments, Partnerships & Client Experience

Universal Music Group and leading avatar technology company Genies have announced a global partnership to develop avatars and digital wearables for UMG’s artist roster, building on the companies’ early collaborations to bring recording artists into the metaverse. UMG and Genies will equip artists with official virtual identities for use in Web 3.0, providing a persistent virtual representation of themselves across the metaverse to engage with fans. In addition to virtual activations, UMG’s artists will have the ability to release exclusive avatar wearables for fans to collect and use to outfit their own avatars. The agreement builds on earlier collaborations to create virtual identities for...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO