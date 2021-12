Yesterday when addressing the nation, and taking what appeared to be a victory lap for something – it wasn’t exactly clear what, maybe soaring prices, empty shelves or panic over yet another viral pandemic – Joe Biden said that consumer spending has recovered… only that wasn’t true because a look at the past three days shows just the opposite picture: spending was flat on thanksgiving compared to last year, down on Black Friday (as was everything else to be fair), and – according to Adobe’s digital economy index – was also down for the first time ever on Cyber Monday, when consumers spent a total $10.7BN, or 1.4% less compared to 2020. Expectations from Salesforce.com were for another $11BN total.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO