Augmented reality social metaverse is sharing their advertising revenue with their community. Spotselfie, a new patented augmented reality-powered social network, today announced the beta launch of Spotland™, the ability for a user to own digital land at any real GPS location around the world. The first 500 users to acquire digital land will receive a 50%* revenue share of AR advertising placed on their digital land. This revolutionizes and democratizes traditional social ad revenue offerings by putting the power in users’ hands, as half of ad revenue from external advertisers will go to individual users who own “plots” of digital land.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO