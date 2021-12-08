Kids Only Christmas Shop gives opportunity to pick gifts for parents

Six passengers, including TV host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, launched aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for a 10-minute ride to space and back on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Watch how the mission unfolded.
(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a razor-sharp opinion Friday emphasizing that Texas' abortion law defies Supreme Court precedent and should expose the many state officials who play a key role in the "scheme" to federal lawsuit. But the chief failed to win a crucial fifth vote for...
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "outrage" Saturday at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court...
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
An appeals court ruling this week that dealt another blow to former President Trump 's efforts to shield White House records from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee has laid the ground for a Supreme Court test on the former presidents' authority to invoke executive privilege. Trump is likely to...
New York (CNN Business) — Kate McKinnon returned to "Saturday Night Live" this week and opened the show portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci. The doctor gave the audience scenarios for how to handle the holidays and the pandemic. "I'm back!" McKinnon's Fauci said during McKinnon's first appearance of the season....
Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
Comments / 0