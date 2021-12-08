ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

A pair of 30-point scorers and hoopsters who led their teams to big wins: Vote for Post-Crescent athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09S3AF_0dHEpvVD00

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Olivia Peterson got the most votes for the Nov. 22-27 poll with 1,246 out of 1,996 total votes.

If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Comments / 0

Community Policy