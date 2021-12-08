Banksy Working To Turn Former Jail Into Arts Center

The Dia Art Foundation has named Humberto Moro as its next deputy director of program, a new position to oversee all elements of programming for the organization based in New York and active in satellite locations including the Hudson Valley, New Mexico, Utah, and Germany. Moro has previously worked as deputy director and senior curator at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City and as an adjunct curator at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. He also recently completed a Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship that included a residency at Dia. In a statement, Dia director Jessica Morgan said, “As we look...

