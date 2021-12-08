Nielsen’s Gracenote Expands Content Analytics Capabilities with Launch of Audience Predict
Insights into potential future entertainment programming performance empower content distributors and owners. Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, has unveiled Audience Predict, a new content analytics tool that forecasts potential future entertainment programming performance. Leveraging industry-leading Gracenote content metadata, currency-grade syndicated Nielsen audience measurement data and advanced machine learning technology,...martechseries.com
Comments / 0