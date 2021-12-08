ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Public Schools bus overturns along route, two students and driver reportedly uninjured

By Kirsten Fiscus, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQowl_0dHEpIWE00

Two students and a bus driver were reportedly uninjured after a Montgomery Public Schools bus overturned along its route.

Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said he received a report of the bus crash about 6:30 a.m.

The bus, which was on its route about 30 minutes southeast of Mont, slid off the road along U.S. 231 near Greenwood Road and overturned in a ditch. At the time of wreck, roadways were slick as rain continued to move through the region.

Briggs said there were no reported injuries and that state troopers were working the case.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Briggs
NBC News

Anne Rice, 'Interview with the Vampire' author, dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of “Interview with the Vampire,” died on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke. She was 80. The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

282
Followers
239
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy