Montgomery Public Schools bus overturns along route, two students and driver reportedly uninjured

Two students and a bus driver were reportedly uninjured after a Montgomery Public Schools bus overturned along its route.

Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said he received a report of the bus crash about 6:30 a.m.

The bus, which was on its route about 30 minutes southeast of Mont, slid off the road along U.S. 231 near Greenwood Road and overturned in a ditch. At the time of wreck, roadways were slick as rain continued to move through the region.

Briggs said there were no reported injuries and that state troopers were working the case.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus