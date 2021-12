A bank client gets her temperature checked before entering a bank, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Shaab, Kuwait March 15, 2020.REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry's spokesman.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

