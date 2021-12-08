Upgrade your workstation with these refurbished and renewed computers on sale

The holidays are when people usually let themselves indulge in their wants and buy whatever makes their heart happy. For some people, the goal this year is to upgrade their workstations with brand new gear. But new gear doesn’t always mean fresh from the store new. Sometimes, it can be refurbished or renewed units that still work perfectly well. Not only are they cheaper, but they’ve also gone through rigorous tests to ensure that they’re good as new.

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop or computer this holiday, take your pick from these options on sale:

HP Elitebook 840G1 14″ Laptop, 1.6GHz Intel i5 Dual Core Gen 4, 4GB RAM, 500GB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 Bit (Refurbished Grade B)

Straight from the #1 Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the United States, this computer features a 1.60 GHz Intel i5 Dual Core Gen 4 for hassle-free multitasking and 500GB of storage space for all your important data. It also comes with a freshly installed digital product key for Windows 10 operating system, so you’re good to go once you boot it up. Originally $464, it’s on sale for $282.12.

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PC, 3.2 GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 3, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 bit, 19″ Screen (Renewed)

Thanks to its Intel i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 system memory, this PC can handle multiple power-hungry apps open all at once. Plus, with an optical drive installed, you’ll have no trouble watching, reading, and even writing CDs and DVDs. Typically retailing for $509, you can get it on sale for just $306.87.

Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished)

You can take your work anywhere with this MacBook Air that lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge and packs enough power to run multiple apps at the same time. It features 512GB of flash storage space, too, allowing you to store many of your important files and media. Formerly $599, you can grab it on sale for $459.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M91 Desktop PC, 3.2GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Professional 64 bit, 22″ Screen (Renewed)

Despite being smaller than traditional PCs, this Lenovo ThinkCentre is just as capable. It comes equipped with Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 2 for unfettered multitasking, and integrated/onboard graphics for enhanced viewing, gaming, and streaming. It’s normally $584, but you can get it for $356.37 for a limited time.

Dell Optiplex 980 Tower PC, 2.93GHz Intel i7 Quad Core, 4GB RAM, 500GB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 Bit (Renewed)

With a 2.93 GHz Intel i7 Quad Core processor, this computer can handle advanced multitasking to help you reach peak productivity. This renewed unit also packs 500GB of storage space, Windows 10, 16GB memory capacity, and so much more. Normally $14,995, you can snag it for just $9,897.03.

Dell OptiPlex Tower PC Intel i5, 16GB 250GB Win10 Home (Renewed)

This PC is engineered to offer the ultimate computing experience. It can manage various programs with the Intel i5 processor, and a memory capacity of 32GB total in 4 slots (with 16GB already built-in). Formerly retailing for $374, it’s on sale for $247.49.

HP Chromebook V2W30UT 11″ Laptop, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B)

This no-frills Chromebook features a unique computing experience to help you with your daily tasks. It features a 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, and integrated Intel HD graphics, and while it has limited storage space, you can easily expand it using the USB port. It originally retails for $299, but you can snag it for just $131.99.

Apple iMac 27″ Retina 5K, Core i7 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished)

Enjoy the full Apple experience with this iMac that comes complete with a mouse and a keyboard. With the iMac, you’ll get to enjoy Apple’s famed operating system, as well as its specs that let you make it do whatever you need, whether it’s next-level multitasking, gaming, or streaming. Formerly $1,680, you can get it for just $15,28.24.

Dell Precision T3620 Tower i5-6500, 16GB 512GB SSD Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

Built to help you with your day-to-day tasks, this Dell computer features a fast 3.4 GHz processor and Intel Core i5-6500 that delivers better performance, increased connectivity, and easier multitasking. With an NVIDIA Quadro K620 video card, it offers smooth graphics without any lag. It’s usually $527, but you can get it on sale for $459.99.

Dell Precision T3620 Tower i7-6700 16GB 512GB Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

Improve your regular PC performance with this workstation that is powered by an i7 processor, allowing you to use several apps in a fluid manner. It has 16GB RAM for fast and lag-free computing and has 512GB of storage space for all your files and programs. It’s usually $684, but you can grab it on sale for $599.99.

Prices subject to change.