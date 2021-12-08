ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Upgrade your workstation with these refurbished and renewed computers on sale

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMC5L_0dHEpD6b00

The holidays are when people usually let themselves indulge in their wants and buy whatever makes their heart happy. For some people, the goal this year is to upgrade their workstations with brand new gear. But new gear doesn’t always mean fresh from the store new. Sometimes, it can be refurbished or renewed units that still work perfectly well. Not only are they cheaper, but they’ve also gone through rigorous tests to ensure that they’re good as new.

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop or computer this holiday, take your pick from these options on sale:

HP Elitebook 840G1 14″ Laptop, 1.6GHz Intel i5 Dual Core Gen 4, 4GB RAM, 500GB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 Bit (Refurbished Grade B)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gctuG_0dHEpD6b00

Straight from the #1 Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the United States, this computer features a 1.60 GHz Intel i5 Dual Core Gen 4 for hassle-free multitasking and 500GB of storage space for all your important data. It also comes with a freshly installed digital product key for Windows 10 operating system, so you’re good to go once you boot it up. Originally $464, it’s on sale for $282.12.

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PC, 3.2 GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 3, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 1TB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 bit, 19″ Screen (Renewed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQwOt_0dHEpD6b00

Thanks to its Intel i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 system memory, this PC can handle multiple power-hungry apps open all at once. Plus, with an optical drive installed, you’ll have no trouble watching, reading, and even writing CDs and DVDs. Typically retailing for $509, you can get it on sale for just $306.87.

Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver (Refurbished)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mftdp_0dHEpD6b00

You can take your work anywhere with this MacBook Air that lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge and packs enough power to run multiple apps at the same time. It features 512GB of flash storage space, too, allowing you to store many of your important files and media. Formerly $599, you can grab it on sale for $459.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M91 Desktop PC, 3.2GHz Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Professional 64 bit, 22″ Screen (Renewed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X5Bi_0dHEpD6b00

Despite being smaller than traditional PCs, this Lenovo ThinkCentre is just as capable. It comes equipped with Intel i5 Quad Core Gen 2 for unfettered multitasking, and integrated/onboard graphics for enhanced viewing, gaming, and streaming. It’s normally $584, but you can get it for $356.37 for a limited time.

Dell Optiplex 980 Tower PC, 2.93GHz Intel i7 Quad Core, 4GB RAM, 500GB SATA HD, Windows 10 Home 64 Bit (Renewed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ufsfl_0dHEpD6b00

With a 2.93 GHz Intel i7 Quad Core processor, this computer can handle advanced multitasking to help you reach peak productivity. This renewed unit also packs 500GB of storage space, Windows 10, 16GB memory capacity, and so much more. Normally $14,995, you can snag it for just $9,897.03.

Dell OptiPlex Tower PC Intel i5, 16GB 250GB Win10 Home (Renewed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F3kX_0dHEpD6b00

This PC is engineered to offer the ultimate computing experience. It can manage various programs with the Intel i5 processor, and a memory capacity of 32GB total in 4 slots (with 16GB already built-in). Formerly retailing for $374, it’s on sale for $247.49.

HP Chromebook V2W30UT 11″ Laptop, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcSgJ_0dHEpD6b00

This no-frills Chromebook features a unique computing experience to help you with your daily tasks. It features a 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, and integrated Intel HD graphics, and while it has limited storage space, you can easily expand it using the USB port. It originally retails for $299, but you can snag it for just $131.99.

Apple iMac 27″ Retina 5K, Core i7 8GB RAM 1TB HDD – Silver (Refurbished)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c8Nv_0dHEpD6b00

Enjoy the full Apple experience with this iMac that comes complete with a mouse and a keyboard. With the iMac, you’ll get to enjoy Apple’s famed operating system, as well as its specs that let you make it do whatever you need, whether it’s next-level multitasking, gaming, or streaming. Formerly $1,680, you can get it for just $15,28.24.

Dell Precision T3620 Tower i5-6500, 16GB 512GB SSD Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

Built to help you with your day-to-day tasks, this Dell computer features a fast 3.4 GHz processor and Intel Core i5-6500 that delivers better performance, increased connectivity, and easier multitasking. With an NVIDIA Quadro K620 video card, it offers smooth graphics without any lag. It’s usually $527, but you can get it on sale for $459.99.

Dell Precision T3620 Tower i7-6700 16GB 512GB Win10 Pro (Refurbished)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8TPS_0dHEpD6b00

Improve your regular PC performance with this workstation that is powered by an i7 processor, allowing you to use several apps in a fluid manner. It has 16GB RAM for fast and lag-free computing and has 512GB of storage space for all your files and programs. It’s usually $684, but you can grab it on sale for $599.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Ghacks Technology News

It may be time to upgrade your PC's Memory

In times where smartphones have often more memory installed than desktop PCs, tablets or laptops, it is a good idea to at least think about upgrading RAM. More RAM may improve the performance of the device, as it may speed up certain operations. One example: a work PC that I'm using VirtualBox on has only 8 Gigabytes of RAM. Whenever I run a Windows 11 VM using the software, everything slows down considerable as it takes away 4 Gigabytes of RAM from the system.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Best 15-inch laptop 2021: find your next laptop here

Picking out the best 15-inch laptop on the market can be difficult – there are just so many excellent models to pick from. We've tried our best to help you in your decision by shortlisting some of our favourite models below: the ones that excel in terms of performance, style, and of course value for money.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Workstations#Tb#Intel
windowscentral.com

Upgrade your speakers with the iLoud Micro Monitors on sale for $100 off

Audio is important. Whether you need it for listening to music and movies, or you're a gamer, or you create content for YouTube or TikTok. You need to hear what's going on, and you need the most accurate sounds possible. Upgrade your computer's speakers with the IK Multimedia iLoud 3-inch micro monitors on sale for $199.99 through Amazon. That's a $100 drop in price and a match for its lowest ever. They have indeed dropped this low before but the last time was way back in June, and that's the only time in the last year we've seen them drop below $230. These sales don't last long so grab the speakers while you can.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Upgrade your setup this Cyber Monday with these gaming desks

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home office or gaming room with a shiny new desk. If you couldn’t find any good Black Friday deals on gaming desks, then we have something for you. We managed to find two of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for those who’re looking to buy a new gaming desk.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Upgrade your setup with LG's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor on sale for $80 off

The LG 27GL83A-B 27-inch 1440p screen is a fantastic monitor, and I should know because I'm typing this post while staring at it. Today you can get it for $299.99 at Amazon. This isn't the lowest price ever on this monitor. It actually dropped to $285 for Prime Day earlier this summer, but other than that today's price is the best we've ever seen. It normally sells for around $380, and it has only dropped this low one other time. You can't find this price anywhere else, either, as it's going for as much as $400 at other retailers like Newegg.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Windows 10
laptopmag.com

Best Buy slashes $400 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2021 is offering significant discounts on all things tech, as we're seeing everything from bargain Black Friday tablet deals and jaw-dropping Black Friday laptop deals. For those looking for a hybrid 2-in-1 device, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal for you. Right now, you can...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is well worth catching

You still have a few days to take advantage of some of the best prices of the year. Best Buy isn’t wasting any time after Black Friday, launching its Cyber Monday sale earlier today. If you haven’t found what you’re after among this year’s deals yet then there’s a good chance you’ll get lucky here, as there are big discounts on everything from laptops and Chromebooks to iPhones and TVs.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Your computer is configured correctly but the device isn’t responding [FIX]

Many users have been reporting an error stating Your computer is configured correctly but the device isn’t responding. This error can be caused by a variety of software and hardware-related issues, but there are some solutions that you can try. To learn more about the most common errors, visit our...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Dual screen monitors for your laptop are on sale this Black Friday

Having a dual-screen computer is comfortable and gives you so much more room to breathe. All that extra screen space lets you keep multiple projects separated, do different types of tasks on different screens, or get a much better view while you’re gaming. Traditionally, dual-screen monitors have only been designed...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple MacBook pro Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save £140 on the M1 model in Very’s sale

There was a time when a new computer from Apple was a once-in-a-generation event. These days, updates to the brand’s iPhone and MacBook devices come around every year, and now technology moves so fast that many of the core components of its most famous products are upgraded regularly. If your laptop is getting a bit long in the tooth, Cyber Monday could be the perfect opportunity to invest in the dream setup you’ve always wanted.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowAs we’ve said in our guide to the best laptop deals for Cyber Monday, Apple doesn’t really...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Prepare to pay even more for Razer's upcoming gaming laptops

Bottom line: If you’ve been saving up or are waiting to upgrade to Razer’s next-gen Blade gaming laptop, now is probably a good time to bite the bullet and get a current-gen model because the company’s 2022 offerings will require you to part with even more money than usual due to rising costs of PC components.
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Popular Science

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy