Baldwinsville swimmers rally, defeat Liverpool 92-84

LIVERPOOL – For a long time, the Baldwinsville boys swim team would find that it could not keep pace with its neighbors from Liverpool, who long dominated the local large-school scene.

All of this made Tuesday’s 92-84 victory by the Bees over the Warriors that much more satisfying, as B’ville trailed most of the meet but staged a strong comeback.

And it was capped in the last race, the 400-yard freestyle relay. B’ville still trailed 82-80 going into that race, but went in front by sweeping the top two spots.

Mikey White, Ben Webster, Harrison Meyers and Matt Lange won the race in three minutes, 35.03 seconds, second-fastest in Section III so far this season, while the quartet of Jayden Miranda, Trevor Kantak, Nathan Saint and Alex Lamkoski was second in 3:59.03.

Before all this, White kept the Bees close with a pair of sprint wins, going 23.02 seconds to win the 50 freestyle as Webster was third and Kantak fourth.

Even more important was the 100 freestyle, with White winning in 51.13 seconds, but Meyers (53.78) and Webster (55.56) able to complete a 1-2-3 Bees sweep which made up ground after it trailed 48-36.

A similar thing happened in the 100 backstroke. Though Liverpool’s Jack Cavellerano won to go with his title in the 200 individual medley, the Bees had Lange second in 1:04.83, Lakomski third in 1:09.61 and Keenan Smith fourth in 1:10.23 to pick up key points.

Lange had already finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.35, and he would pair up with White, Webster and Meyers to tear to a time of 1:36.23 in the 200 freestyle relay, beating Liverpool’s 1:39.11.

Smith finished second (1:15.69) and Elijah Bettinger third (1:17.66) in the 100 breaststroke, with Meyers second in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.03, Miranda second in the 500 freestyle (6:07.28) and Treygan St. John going 1:07.56 in the 100 butterfly to edge Brennan Gruppe (1:08.85) as they were second and third, respectively.