Electronics

The 6 Best Tech Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

From now through Dec. 24, you can save hundreds of dollars on tech gifts for your whole family (or for yourself) when you shop at Costco. The warehouse club has deep discounts on laptops, desktops and tablets this month from a number of top-tier brands.

Here's a look at the best tech deals in Costco's December coupon book.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch

LG Gram 16-Inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Dell XPS 8940 Tower Desktop

ASUS 14-Inch C424 Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy 12.4-Inch S7 FE Tablet

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-Inch

