Amazon Web Services Outage Triggers Slew of Service & Delivery Issues

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKpBb_0dHEp9ew00

Amazon’s cloud computing unit went down yesterday , triggering a slew of service, delivery and website issues.

Downdetector shows that users reported issues at around 10 a.m., with 11,451 issues reported at 11:20 a.m. The outages appeared to be concentrated in New York, Washington and Chicago, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud-computing provider in the U.S., which allows customers, including many large businesses, to rent computing, storage and network capabilities. Companies and consumers have increasingly come to depend on cloud-computing services as the pandemic has forced them to work from home, according to the WSJ.

At 6 p.m., notices on AWS said that “many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services. Services like SSO, Connect, API Gateway, ECS/Fargate, and EventBridge are still experiencing impact.”

CNBC reports that services that reported issues included Disney’s streaming subscription service, Disney+, Netflix, Slack, Ticketmaster, stock trading app Robinhood, and Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. In addition, Fox News reported that Door Dash, Xfinity, Google, Venmo, Capital One, Roku, Vanguard and Instacart were also down.

Digital home monitoring service, Ring was also affected by the outage leaving its customers unable to monitor their homes and children, disable alarms and keep an eye out for porch pirates, according to Insider.

“We are aware of a service interruption impacting Ring,” the company said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The outage also brought down critical tools used inside Amazon. Warehouse and delivery workers, along with drivers for Amazon’s Flex service, reported on Reddit that they couldn’t access the Flex app or the AtoZ app, making it impossible to scan packages or access delivery routes, CNBC reports.

“System failures like these threaten the stability of our economy. Amazon Web Services controls 33% of the cloud services market–and all banks use the cloud. We need more federal oversight of cloud service providers to keep our financial systems secure,” Rep. Katie Porter tweeted.

In October, Facebook and its apps including WhatsApp and Instagram went down for six hours.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s VP of infrastructure, wrote a blog post at the time, apologizing for the outage.

“To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms,” he said. “We’ve been working as hard as we can to restore access, and our systems are now back up and running. The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem .”

