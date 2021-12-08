ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Shot clinic scheduled at Lincoln Public Library District

By Staff report
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

The Lincoln Public Library District in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a COVID shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Lincoln Public Library Annex. There is no cost and both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be offered. Those who have already had the vaccine may obtain a booster. Participants may enter through either the ally entrance or at 620 Broadway St. (Beltone). No appointments are necessary. Questions can be answered by calling the library at (217) 732-8878.

