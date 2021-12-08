ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Railer Rumble results

By Staff report
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

Lincoln Youth Wrestling announced the results from the 2021 Lincoln Railer Rumble. As a team Lincoln Youth Wrestling earned a 3rd place trophy with 177.5 points. TJ Trained Wrestling won the tournament with 182 points, Urbana Tigers Wrestling Club was 2nd with 179.5 points and Clinton Wrestling Club was 4th with 173 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltt5X_0dHEp7tU00

Participants in the tournament earned the following:

Tot Division (6 and under)

Owen Crawford and Jessie McCaine were Champions. Barrack Dietrich, Dax Maestas and Blue Glenn placed 2nd. Layne Lercher was 3rd and Jarrett Koke placed 4th.

Bantam Division (Ages 7 and 8)

Damien Fulk, Carter Johnson and Jayce Naugle were Champions. Major Kopochius, Keaton Parish, and Greyson Fisher were 2nd. Hudson Glenn, Becket King and Wyatt Altman placed 3rd. Kyle Minder, Jaxon Crawford, Gauge Danision, Grant Tierney and Jacob Martinek took 4th.

Intermediate Division (Ages 9 and 10)

John Kohl, Jayce King and Barrett Grenlund were Champions. Farrah Holt, Brodie Glenn, Zachary Carlile and Garrett Durbin were all 2nd. Preston Maestas, Beau Melton, Tatum Bateson and Grham Tierney placed 3rd. Greyson Leonard, Kyrell Kelly and Gabriel Cummings took 4th.

Novice Division (Ages 11 and 12)

Logan White placed 3rd.

Senior Division (ages 13 and14)

Dominick Cummings placed 4th.

Lincoln Youth Wrestling will be traveling to Springfield Southeast High School to compete at the CICC Classic Youth Wrestling Tournament Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

