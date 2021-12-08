ESPN Draft Analysts Discuss top NFL Draft Prospects, Conflicting Opinions on Desmond Ridder

Ridder and Ahmad Gardner both have a chance to go off the board in the first 32 picks.

CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay discussed a wide range of question s surrounding the 2022 NFL, and two Bearcats came up quite a bit in the discussion.

Both think cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Desmond Ridder can go in the first round, but they don't have equal love for the latter.

"The four signal-callers in contention to be the first off the board are Kenny Pickett (Pitt), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), and Malik Willis (Liberty)," Kiper Jr. said in the article .

His partner in crime isn't as high on Ridder, placing him behind Corral and Willis.

"Pickett gets through his progressions quickly and holds safeties with his eyes, and there's some second-reaction ability there too," McShay said. "His 4,319 passing yards and 42 passing TDs are both top-five numbers in the nation. Corral is right behind him at No. 16, with Willis down at No. 24. Corral gets the ball out so cleanly, and he's a threat to beat you with his legs. And Willis is a playmaker, but the 12 interceptions this season raise an eyebrow. And Mel, I'm a little lower on Ridder than you. I just don't see consistent ball placement there."

McShay sees "roughly" seven NFL situations that call for a quarterback change (Washington, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Washington, Carolina, Denver, and New Orleans). That prompted Kiper to predict all four of his top QBs get selected in the first round.

"I'll say four -- Pickett, Ridder, Corral, and Willis. Even if none goes in the top 10, there are lots of teams that need a franchise guy, as Todd said. Remember that fifth-year options only go to first-round picks, and it's an important tool for teams trying to get that extra year of a young quarterback. That's what Baltimore did in 2018 when it traded back into Round 1 to take Lamar Jackson . We could see a couple of late-first-round QBs in 2022."

The two analysts famously argue and push each other's buttons in a fun way. So, of course, they had opposite bold predictions involving Ridder.

"Desmond Ridder will be the first quarterback drafted -- if he has a great week at the Senior Bowl," Kiper said in his bold prediction. "He has the arm talent, size, running skills, and intangibles to push him up the board in a down year for elite quarterbacks. Pickett is still my top-ranked QB, but Ridder's ceiling will entice teams."

"This is going to sound ever bolder now, but I'll say that Sam Howell will go ahead of Ridder and sneak into the first round as the final of four Day 1 signal-callers," McShay said in his prediction. "Howell regressed a little this season, but his touch and timing are still plus traits, and he can fit the ball into tight windows. I really like the way he manipulates coverages with his eyes and gets the ball out quickly. I'm just not seeing consistency when it comes to accuracy for Ridder, though I do think he's an early Day 2 pick."

Gardner received plenty of discussion from two f the most respected NFL Draft analysts in the sport. McShay views the Eagles as a viable destination for the UC cornerback. Philadelphia currently has three top-20 picks in the upcoming draft.

Kiper also mentioned Gardner and Ridder as his top-two Group of 5 players in the entire class. The UC duo has one more chance to impress scouts in game action—Unless they pull an upset over Alabama as 10.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati takes on the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is airing on ESPN.

