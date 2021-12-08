Norfolk nightclub with history of shootings, major drug bust is shut down by the city

Origami Asian Bistro had been a target of complaints from nearby businesses and residents almost immediately after it opened, an assistant city attorney said. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to revoke the permit for a popular nightclub with a history of violent incidents in its parking lot.

The decision immediately shutters Origami Asian Bistro, which city officials said was the site of a major drug bust last year and at least three shootings outside the club over the past 14 months.

Councilman Paul Riddick was the only member to vote against rescinding Origami’s conditional use permit. Councilman Martin Thomas, whose law firm has represented the club in the past, abstained from voting.

The nightclub opened in 2015 in a shopping strip center near Military Circle Mall under the name 360 Sports Bar, according to city documents. Its name and ownership changed a couple years later.

The club became a target of complaints from nearby businesses and residents almost immediately after it opened, Assistant City Attorney Katherine Taylor told councilmembers Tuesday. City officials have repeatedly tried to work with the owners and managers, and warned that if the complaints and violations didn’t stop, Origami’s business permit would be revoked, she said.

Among the incidents reported was a major drug bust in July 2020, in which police were alerted to a large shipping crate containing 100 pounds of marijuana set to be delivered to there, Taylor said. A club manager was charged with felony drug and weapons charges as a result. His criminal case is pending.

In the past 14 months, the city also received three reports of shootings in the parking lot, Taylor said. While she said a club security guard was the shooter in one incident, Origami attorney and Virginia State Del. Don Scott said the guard was defending himself after being dragged by a car.

Taylor also said Origami was $37,000 behind in taxes until it paid the city this summer in order to keep its permit.

The council also planned to vote on revoking the permit for the NEON District’s Culture Lounge & Restaurant at Tuesday’s meeting, but agreed to hold off until next week after the business’s newly retained attorney requested more time to prepare.

Scott questioned whether race had something to do with the decision to try to shut down Origami and Culture.

“These are two Black-owned businesses that are being dragged through the mud,” he said.

But Taylor said the owner of Origami is an Asian woman. The club, however, does cater to a predominately Black clientele.

Culture’s attorney, Kevin Martingayle, also questioned whether race was a factor. Culture is owned by four Black men who became friends while attending Norfolk State University. The group also owns Cork & Co. Wine and Martini Bar, and Canvas Social Club. Both are in downtown Norfolk.

There have been no incidents inside Culture Lounge & Restaurant, which Martingayle described as a high-end business. Photos on its website suggest it also has a largely Black clientele.

“The city is blaming them for attracting the wrong people,” Martingayle said. “It’s hard not to see the race element in statements like that.”

Scott questioned whether it was fair to hold Origami accountable for incidents that occurred in its parking lot after it had closed.

“Norfolk has a gun problem,” he said. “We can’t hold the business owners responsible for it.”

The club repeatedly offered to hire Norfolk off-duty police officers to help clear its parking lot after closing, but hasn’t been able to get any to agree, Scott said.

