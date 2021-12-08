ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

McLaren Port Huron restricting hospital visitors beginning Thursday

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
McLaren Port Huron and Lake Huron Medical Center are restricting visitors to the hospitals in response to high COVID-19 rates in the community.

McLaren's restrictions will go into effect Thursday, and are designed to protect the health of patients, staff and the community, according to a press release from the hospital.

"The goal is to protect patients, their families and the McLaren Port Huron health care team. Leadership will continue to implement practices to help ensure the health and safety of everyone who enters the facility," the press release stated.

Exceptions to the restrictions include:

  • Obstetrics patients may have one partner and one support person accompany them.
  • Pediatric patients may have one adult visitor.
  • ICU patients may have one visitor.
  • Patients who are mentally disabled or have developmental delays may have one visitor.
  • Patients scheduled for surgery or procedures may have one visitor, who is expected to leave as soon as possible after surgery.
  • Patients who have an outpatient appointment for a hospital service (laboratory, imaging) who need assistance may have one companion.
  • Patients in the Emergency Department may have one visitor.
  • Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

Visiting hours for exempted visitors will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask at all times and remain with the patient unless asked to leave by the clinical team, according to the hospital.

All visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 when entering the hospital. No visitors will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, including the emergency department.

Lake Huron Medical restrictions in place since November

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Beedon said Lake Huron Medical has been restricting visitors since Nov. 16.

Exceptions to visitation include:

  • One visitor will be permitted to accompany the patient in the Emergency Department.
  • One visitor will be permitted to accompany the patient for surgical, CVL or GI procedures. These visitors will wait in the surgical waiting room for their loved one.
  • Exceptions will be made for end of life care or extenuating circumstances.

Beedon said the hospital is encouraging patients and families to use alternatives to in-person visitation, such as Zoom, Skype and Facetime.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

