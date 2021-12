The NFL's two Los Angeles-based franchises came away from Week 13 as the biggest winners in the two wild-card races. The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a crucial head-to-head win over the Cincinnati Bengals to take hold of the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams' blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, combined with favorable results in Seattle and Detroit, handed them a two-game lead in the NFC wild-card race.

