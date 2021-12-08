Sheboygan officials encourage people to report dog attacks to police in response to posts on Nextdoor social media app

SHEBOYGAN - Over the past few months, multiple people on the neighborhood social media app Nextdoor have described harrowing encounters with strange dogs in Sheboygan. Some people’s posts show injuries that their own dogs suffered as a result.

The posts caught the attention of resident Toni Becker.

“Far too many people and dogs suffer traumatically scary incidents, injury and occasionally dog deaths,” Becker wrote in an August letter to city officials. “These incidents rob many people of the sense of safety and enjoyment they once felt walking their dog.”

City officials referred the concerns to Sheboygan’s Pet-Friendly Task Group, which aims to educate residents about the leash laws currently in place and will consider further action after discussing the results of a community survey that is open through the end of this month. Officials encourage people to report issues to police because few aggressive dog incidents have been reported in past months.

The Pet-Friendly Task Group, which formed last year under former mayor Mike Vandersteen, has become more active in recent months after the pandemic initially slowed the group’s work, said member Laura Berchem, the executive director of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County.

The group is open to the community and its mission is to help Sheboygan become more pet-friendly for pet owners and non-pet owners alike.

‘Horror stories’ on Nextdoor are examples of leash law violations

Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said in an August meeting that the problem behind what Becker called the "horror stories" posted on Nextdoor is people not following the leash laws currently in place.

Under current laws, if you are off your property, you must have your dog on a leash; while on your own property, you must have control of your dog using a fence, chain or tie, or direct supervision and voice command, explained Kevin Post, a beat officer with the Sheboygan Police Department.

Many complaints on Nextdoor criticize a lack of enforcement of leash laws.

Mayor Ryan Sorenson said that one challenge to enforcement right now is that people may not be reporting these issues to police.

Between the beginning of May and end of October, a period of about six months, the police department only received one complaint of dangerous and vicious dogs, Post told the Sheboygan Press.

“We can only deal with what we know about, and if people aren’t reporting things that they believe need to be addressed, unfortunately there’s little that we can do about it,” he said.

When people do report aggressive dog or pet behavior, police typically call or visit the owners to learn more about the problem. Police also go through records of past complaints to see if owners have animals at large or other ordinance violations in the past, and then the officer decides whether the incident deems a citation, Post said.

“If we’re seeing a pattern, we’re encouraged to issue citations because clearly simple warnings are not solving the issue,” he said. “When we receive dog complaints, we take that very seriously.”

Reporting aggressive incidents is also important to give the police department and city officials reliable data about what issues need to be addressed and if there are repeat offenders, such as a dog that has attacked others more than once.

Prior to the comments surfacing on Nextdoor, the Pet-Friendly Task Group had not been discussing animal aggression because they hadn’t received feedback that it was an issue, Berchem said.

The number of dog bites and animals at large reported to the police department have remained fairly stable over the past six years, although those statistics don’t take into account the severity of attacks, Post said.

The task group’s next steps will depend on results of a community survey

In response to people’s concerns, the Pet-Friendly Task Group added questions about pet safety to a community survey that will guide the group’s actions in the new year.

The survey, accessible at https://bit.ly/pets2021sheboygan, is open until the end of this month.

Sorenson said, “The more information that we get, the better it will help us move forward and make sure that we can address any issues.”

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.