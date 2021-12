Who will be cemented as the next legend in the history of college football? We’ll find out Saturday night as we get set for the 2021 Heisman Trophy Presentation. The highest individual honor in college football will be given out at Lincoln Center in New York City as part of a primetime event that will feature some of the game’s biggest current stars and some of the biggest names in its history. This year’s Heisman finalists include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for former Heisman Trophy winners to be in attendance, stretching from Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson to Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO